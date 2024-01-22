No, Chrome's Incognito Mode Does Not Entirely Hide Your Browsing History: Google Confirms

Google plans to modify the description of Chrome's Incognito mode to improve transparency about user privacy limitations. The revamped text will acknowledge Google's data collection while browsing in Incognito and remind users that websites can still gather information.

This move follows a $5 billion class-action lawsuit settlement over perceived misrepresentations of Incognito mode's privacy capabilities. The new disclaimer, currently accessible through Chrome Canary, reads:

"You've gone Incognito. Others who use this device won't see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google."

Previously, the Incognito mode description solely focused on device-level privacy, potentially misleading users regarding broader data collection practices.

While Incognito mode remains useful for concealing browsing activity from other users on the same device, it does not prevent personal data collection by websites or Google itself. This clarification aligns with Google's recent settlement and promotes greater transparency concerning user privacy within the browser.

For users seeking enhanced privacy protection, alternatives like Safari Private Browsing and DuckDuckGo offer further limitations on data collection. Safari operates independently of Google and does not track user activity within the browser. DuckDuckGo focuses on user privacy as its core principle, avoiding search history retention and personalized advertising.

Whether using Chrome's Incognito mode or exploring alternative options, understanding the limitations of any browsing platform remains crucial for users concerned about online privac