Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India

New Delhi, March 28 HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Monday launched the 32 GB internal storage variant of 'Nokia C01 Plus' smartphone in the Indian market.

The Nokia C01 Plus is available in 2/16GB and 2/32 GB, configurations starting at Rs 6,299 and Rs 6,799 respectively, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com.

Customers who choose to avail the JioExclusive offer will get an instant price support of Rs 600 on the best buy price, and will have to pay Rs 5,699 and Rs 6,199, respectively.

"Over the past couple of years, we have built a robust portfolio of Nokia smartphones to provide a wide array of choices to the consumers. The popular Nokia C-series has been our answer to the rising demand for low-budget smartphone with uncompromising quality, durability and of course, the Trust of Nokia Devices. Nokia C01 Aplus (2+16GB Variant)has been very well received by our users when it was launched last year," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with thick bezels on the top and the bottom.

The smartphone houses a 2MP front facing camera. At the rear, it packs a 5MP HDR camera. Both cameras have dedicated LED flash.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The storage can be expanded using a microSD card. The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 3000mAh battery that is said to last up to a day.

