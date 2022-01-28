Nothing appoints industry veteran Adam Bates as design head

San Francisco, Jan 28 Nothing Technologies, the venture of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Friday announced that it has appointed Adam Bates as Design Director of the brand.A

Bates spent over 14 years at Dyson as a design lead, building the team that defined the design and user experience of its product portfolio.

"I am looking forward to working with the Nothing team and founding partners Teenage Engineering, whom I have long admired, to achieve its vision of bringing people and technology closer together," Bates, the newly appointed Design Director of Nothing, said in a statement.

"My mission at this early stage is to build a team and develop a design culture so we can create iconic products that will change the consumer tech landscape," he added.

Bates' focus will be launching Nothing's first design hub in London.

"I am excited to welcome Adam at this special time during Nothing's foundational years," said Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

Nothing's first product became one of the most anticipated product launches of 2021, shipping over 400,000 units to date.

The UK-based consumer tech brand has announced plans to develop an ecosystem of iconic and seamlessly connected products, with four currently in development.

