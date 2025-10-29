Now Know Who’s Calling, TRAI and DoT to Launch Built-In Caller Name Display Feature

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Department of Telecom (DoT) have taken a big decision to protect mobile users from fraud due to calls from unknown numbers. Soon, a new facility called 'Calling Name Presentation (CNAP)' will be launched. With this, the name of the caller will now appear directly on your mobile screen.

With this new system, the name registered by the caller in KYC for his mobile number will appear on the screen. This will eliminate the need for third-party apps and will make it possible to curb fake calls and fraudsters.

Service by default

Initially, there was talk of activating the CNAP service on the request of the customers. However, as per the instructions of DoT and after the approval of TRAI, this facility will now be activated by default for all mobile users. If the users do not want this service, they can request and deactivate it.

Only their names will not be visible...

Customers who have taken CLIR (Calling Line Identification Restriction) facility will not see their names on the screen. This exemption will be given to intelligence agencies, VIPs and certain selected people. Those who apply for CLIR will be thoroughly checked. Last year, a successful trial of this service was conducted in Mumbai and Haryana circles.

What is the problem with private apps...

Often, the name comes out differently on apps like True Caller and the person speaking is different. Often these people are companies or fraudsters. Therefore, it is not clear who this number belongs to and whether it is needed. Due to this, such spam calls are a hindrance during work hours, while driving. Although this trouble will not be eliminated, it will be easier for users to decide whether to pick up the call or not by knowing the name of the real owner of that number.