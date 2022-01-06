NPCI, Jio roll out UPI Autopay for telecom users

Mumbai, Jan 6 The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), along with telecom major Jio, on Thursday announced that UPI Autopay has now been introduced for the telecom industry with Jio.

Jio customers can now set standing instructions on the MyJio App using UPI Autopay for their favourite tariff plans.

"The combination of Jio's superior prepaid and postpaid plans and UPI Autopay will now be available to every Jio user," Kiran Thomas, Director, Jio, said in a statement.

"Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and perform manual payments. This will enable an ALWAYS-ON service experience for every Jio prepaid user," Thomas added.

Jio's integration with UPI Autopay has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI.

"We are glad to associate with Jio and witness UPI Autopay venturing into the ever-evolving telecom sector. We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience the renewal of their mobile tariff plans," said Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI.

"With UPI Autopay, it's our constant endeavour at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spends and payments," Kalawatia added.

