‘Nurturing the NewSpace in India’ CII-ISRO’s Space Expo and Conference Begin

The eighth edition of the highly anticipated three-day space expo and conference among space enthusiasts and industry leaders began today. The Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Priyank Kharge with more than 250 delegates and companies from across the world joined the Biennial international space exhibition and conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Bengaluru today.

The event is open for visitors and provides a common platform for industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore and discuss the latest developments in space technology. The science exhibition with the theme, 'Nurturing the NewSpace in India' showcases several new product launches and announcements, several cutting-edge technologies and capabilities driving the future of space exploration.

ISRO has put up a large Pavilion, along with its various Centres in India, at the exhibition to highlight India’s achievements in the space sector and future business opportunities for the private sector in this area. Officials from various ISRO Centres across India, are available during the three-day event to interact with stakeholders exploring future business partnerships with ISRO.

It is important to mention that the Indian Space Sector is currently valued at $9.6 billion in 2020 and contributes 2-3% to the global space economy. The Indian space economy is projected to reach $13 billion by 2025. Currently, over 400 industrial firms, including conglomerates and SMEs, collaborate with ISRO to develop subsystems for space launch and ground infrastructure.