OnePlus 10 Pro confirmed to launch in January 2022

Popular Chinese tech giant OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in January next year.

As per GSM Arena, the vanilla 10 model is also expected to be announced alongside.

The CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, revealed the launch date of the brand's upcoming flagship on Tuesday. The news was confirmed via a post made by the executive on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. According to previous leaks and rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have an improved 32MP selfie camera. There's also word of a 6.7-inch LPTO QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with the selfie camera punch-hole cut out in the same upper corner.

The 10 Pro will feature 12GB of LPDDR5 Ram and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The triple camera system is said to consist of a similar setup as the 9 Pro with a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3.3X telephoto camera. Rumours point to a 5,000 mAh battery, supposedly supporting 80W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in China next month, but there's not yet any word on when the new flagship would arrive in global markets - that was rumoured to be April.

OnePlus will announce the pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 Pro at the time of launch. However, going by its specifications, it could cost around CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs 65,000).

( With inputs from ANI )

