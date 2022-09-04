OnePlus 50-inch Y1S Pro TV is affordable, impressive

New Delhi, Sep 4 In an effort to bring some competition to the existing TV lineups in the country, global technology brand OnePlus has unveiled the latest smart TV Y1S Pro as an extension to its Y Series.

Priced at Rs 32,999, the 50-inch smart TV offers a smarter and connected ecosystem experience. It has been introduced as the new screen size variant in addition to the OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch Y1S Pro, launched earlier this year.

Powered by Android TV 10 platform, the affordable smart TV boots OxygenPlay 2.0 interface, and the company claims to transform users' viewing experience by providing excellent clarity and astounding visual detail.

The new smart TV 50 has a 50-inch 4K resolution screen of 10-bit colour depth. It also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support for a superior viewing experience.

HLG combines standard dynamic and high dynamic range images into just one video signal that can play as SDR on SDR screens or HDR on

