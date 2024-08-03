OnePlus announces Open Apex edition with VIP mode

Washington [US], August 3 : OnePlus is poised to announce its latest device, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, on August 7.

This new model will be distinguished by its striking Crimson Shadow colour and faux leather finish, according to GSM Arena.

Notably, the Apex Edition will introduce a new privacy feature known as VIP Mode, aimed at enhancing user security and control.

The VIP Mode, as teased in a recent post on X, represents a significant advancement in privacy features.

Designed to give users greater control over their personal information, this mode allows for the quick deactivation of the device's cameras, microphone, and location services with a simple adjustment of the alert slider.

This functionality mirrors, and in some cases, surpasses the privacy features seen in Oppo's VIP mode found on their Find N3 and Find X7 Ultra models, according to GSM Arena.

While OnePlus has not disclosed all the functionalities of VIP Mode at this stage, the feature is expected to offer additional privacy controls that align with the growing demand for enhanced data protection.

The introduction of this mode in the Apex Edition sets a high standard for privacy and security in mobile devices, according to GSM Arena.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that OnePlus will extend this VIP Mode feature to other models within the OnePlus Open series, broadening its impact across their device lineup.

