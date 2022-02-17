OnePlus launches two new smart TVs in India

Bengaluru, Feb 17 In a bid to expand its product line up in the country, global smartphone brand OnePlus on Thursday unveiled two new smart TVs along with OnePlus Nord CE 2 in India.

The new TVs OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The Y1S 32-inch is priced at Rs 16,499 and the Y1S 43-inch at Rs 26,999. Meanwhile, Y1S Edge 32-inch will be available at Rs 16,999 and Y1S Edge 43-inch at Rs 27,999.

While the OnePlus TV Y1S will available on online platforms, the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge can be purchased from offline retail outlets from February 21.

"The launch of OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is a significant move for us as it embodies our core philosophy of 'burdenless user experience'," Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

"With the introduction of these two new smart TVs, we are positive that we will be able to deliver truly seamless smarter TV experience to our wider community at an accessible price range, while also offering them an elevated viewing experience and high-quality hardware," Nakra added.

The company said that the new TVs offer real-time image quality optimisation with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, which smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour.

The 43-inch variants of both smart TVs also offer Full HD display while the 32-inch variants offer an HD display, along with the HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for a superior viewing experience.

Powered by the Android TV 11.0 platform, both the TVs serve as a smart hub of one's home entertainment. As part of the new Android 11.0's function, users can activate the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy an exciting gaming experience on their new OnePlus TVs.

Meanwhile, the company has also unveiled OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which will be available in two storage variants, in India. The 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB+128 at Rs 24,999.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor