OnePlus Nord 2 phone explodes in users hand, suffers severe burns

Recently there have been a lot of news about smartphone exploion from many reputable companies. A similar incident is now being discussed on social media. It is alleged that the OnePlus Nord 2 unit exploded during a phone call, injuring the user. According to kslakshayvrm's Twitter post, some parts of the smartphone were damaged after the blast. Also, it hurt his brother's hand and face. The user said that the incident happened when his brother was on a phone call on OnePlus Nord 2. The company also responded to the Twitter post by saying it was investigating the matter.

One user shared a video on the Twitter platform. Featuring a damaged smartphone, the phone is claimed to be OnePlus Nord 2. In the video, screens and smoke from damaged smartphones are also seen. The exact reason behind the explosion is not yet understood as the video was shot after the incident. So, on the other hand, OnePlus has not yet responded to tweets or social media channels.

The user tweeted,"My brother’s OnePlusNord2 burst out in his hands while talking on phone. We went to Service Centre, CP, New Delhi for a resolution and we were asked to wait for 2-3 days. Now they are calling us to recollect that bursted phone as they can’t do anything. Is that your NEVER SETTLE?? This is not a joke! He could have got serious injuries too but luckily he is alive! We just asked for a healthy solution for this, not any compensation or anything else.All I get from you is NO NO NO NO, we can’t do anything"



