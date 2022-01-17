OPPO Enco M32 offers rich audio at affordable price

New Delhi, Jan 17 Smartphone maker OPPO recently launched its new neckband-style earbuds called the OPPO Enco M32 in India. The Enco M32 is the successor to the Enco M31 from 2020.

The wearable comes with an AI call-noise-reduction algorithm for clear calling, and dual-device, fast-switching function to quickly switch between two devices.

We used the earbuds for around a week and here is what we think about the latest hearable device.

The OPPO Enco M3 comes with an IP55 rating that makes it dust- and water-resistant.

It is designed with unique ear fins to fit the ears more snugly and comfortably whether you are listening to music while commuting or working out at the gym.

For the controls, it comes with volume rockers and a button to control music playback and also to pick up/reject calls. The product will weigh 33 grams.

It comes with a Hall magnetic switch in the earbuds; this means it pauses your music when the two earbuds are attached around your neck and starts playing as soon as the magnets are disengaged.

The neckband also features a dual-device, fast-switching function that allows a free flow between the two devices and performs Bluetooth signal switching accordingly.

The buds house 10mm drivers, an independent bass chamber, and they also have magnets for automatic on/off and play/pause functions.

The earphones sport an inline remote control, an omnidirectional MEMC microphone and offer ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) during calls.

In addition, the OPPO Enco M32 wireless neckband uses Bluetooth 5.0, which achieves a faster and more stable connection with lower loss of sound at long distances to provide a stutter-free audio experience to consumers.

The Enco M32 wireless neckband also features an AI call-noise-reduction algorithm that transmits voice over calls without ambient-sound disturbances.

The wireless earphones support fast charging via Type-C port and are claimed to offer 20 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Conclusion: Priced at 1,799, the Enco M32 are good options for those looking to purchase a TWS without spending a lot. It has ticked several right boxes in the budget earphones category.

