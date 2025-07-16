Over 6 cr people trained under Skill India Mission: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, July 15 More than six crore people in the country have been trained under the Skill India Mission, said Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Launched in 2015, the Skill India Mission has turned India’s youth into a force of transformation, both at home and abroad, said the Minister.

He described the 10-year journey as ‘Kaushal ka Dashak’, and reflected on the transformative impact of the Mission. He also outlined the government’s roadmap for the future of skilling in India.

“Over the decade, through concerted efforts across skilling, apprenticeship, entrepreneurship, global mobility, and traditional trades, MSDE has empowered more than 6 crore Indians to build a brighter future for themselves and the country,” Chaudhary said.

“Indian workers are known the world over for their hard work and discipline. The Prime Minister recognised this latent potential and gave it national direction through Skill India Mission. Today, it has become a powerful identity of New India,” the MoS added.

Over the past decade, schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) have trained over 1.64 crore youth, while more than 14,500 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been supported through reforms in quality, governance, and affiliation norms.

“India’s youth are our greatest strength. As we march towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is their skill, spirit, and innovation that will shape our collective destiny,” he said, while emphasising the need to enhance employability through trust, verifiability, and industry participation.

Marking the 10-year milestone of the Skill India Mission, the Minister also launched a week-long celebration.

The week-long celebration will see programmes, workshops, and exhibitions across ITIs, skill centres, and educational institutions in every state.

The celebrations will culminate in the ‘Bharat SkillNxt 2025’ event on July 22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during which major skilling initiatives will be launched, including a dedicated programme on AI skilling for school children.

