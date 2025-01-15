Pixxel, Digantara launch satellites to monitor Earth, space objects onboard SpaceX

Bengaluru, Jan 15 Indian space-tech startups Pixxel and Digantara on Wednesday launched their satellites to monitor earth, space objects onboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Bengaluru-based Pixxel launched its first three satellites of its Firefly constellation -- India’s 1st private satellite constellation. The satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and launched aboard the Transporter-12 rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, US.

With the successful launch, the space technology company has become the first to launch the world’s highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites from India to space. The Fireflies aims to bring unprecedented precision to monitoring the planet and setting a new benchmark for hyperspectral imaging capabilities.

“The future of our planet depends on how deeply we understand it today. The successful deployment of our first commercial satellites is a defining moment for Pixxel and a giant leap toward redefining how we use space technology to address the planet's challenges," said Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel.

The launch also marks a significant milestone for Pixxel as it begins commercial operations, delivering critical climate and Earth insights to industries worldwide and solidifying its position as a global leader in Earth Observation.

With a 5-metre resolution attained for the first time in a hyperspectral spacecraft, Fireflies are six times sharper than the 30-metre standard of most existing hyperspectral satellites, capturing fine details previously invisible to conventional systems.

This launch marks the first phase of Pixxel’s commercial constellation, with three additional Firefly satellites scheduled to launch in Q2 2025.

Digantara launched its SCOT satellite aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission to enhance space safety and track Resident Space Objects (RSOs). The world’s first commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) satellite, will monitor Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with improved efficiency. Backed by Aditya Birla Ventures and SIDBI, it aims to support national security and space operations.

Digantara Aerospace, Aditya Birla Ventures, and SIDBI announced the launch of the world's first commercial satellite - Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT) - for surveillance of objects as small as 5 cm orbiting the Earth to ensure safer space operations.

The SCOT satellite was also launched aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission to enhance space safety and track Resident Space Objects (RSOs).

“We are thrilled to witness today’s successful launch of three satellites from Pixxel and the maiden space surveillance satellite from Digantara. As the pioneers in the Indian private space industry, Pixxel and Digantara both continue to set benchmarks for innovation and excellence which is inspiring the next generation of space startups in India,” Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

The expert said that Pixxel’s hyperspectral satellite imaging has the potential to play a transformative role for many use cases, especially the defence sector, Digantara's SCOT satellite is a crucial steppingstone to ensure a more sustainable space environment and will help tackle the growing issue of space debris and congestion.

