PM Modi expresses gratitude as WhatsApp Channel surpasses 5 million followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his followers on social media, especially those in the WhatsApp community for joining his channel as it crossed 5 million followers in less than 7 days.“As we have become a community of more than 50 lakh, I am grateful to all those who have connected with me through my WhatsApp channel! Grateful for the continuous support and engagement from each one of you. We will keep the conversation going and stay connected on diverse issues through this wonderful medium,” PM Modi said.

Currently, PM Modi is the world leader with the highest and fastest growing following on WhatsApp Channel. Earlier on September 20, PM Modi achieved a milestone when his WhatsApp channel crossed a million subscribers only in one day. The Prime Minister is the most followed Indian on X with over 91 million followers.On Facebook, PM Modi has 48 million followers while on Instagram, he has over 79 million.Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the WhatsApp Channels.