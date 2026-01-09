PM Modi inspires us to create AI that can transform people’s lives: Startup CEOs

New Delhi, Jan 9 Founders of domestic Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups have said that the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired them to create AI solutions that have the potential to transform people's lives.

Dr Siddharth Panwar, CEO and a co-founder of NeuroDx, said the Prime Minister's insights were crucial in changing their perspectives towards AI’s larger role in helping people.

"He inspired us to not just replicate what Western countries are doing but create AI that can bring about a positive change in the lives of ordinary people in the country," he said.

Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer of Tech Mahindra, said it was a great experience interacting with PM Modi.

"PM Modi understands the importance of AI adoption in the country and emphasised the need to develop AI solutions ethically and responsibly, solutions that haven't been developed yet," Malhotra noted.

PM Modi on Thursday urged startups to leverage AI for societal good. Chairing a roundtable with Indian AI startups at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister urged them to make AI affordable, inclusive, and transparent.

Ayush Gupta, CEO of Genloop, said they discussed with the Prime Minister what India's AI models should look like. PM Modi clearly stated that the country's AI should be "trustworthy and adhere to ethical principles".

"For India, AI will mean ‘Atmanirbhar Intelligence’ (self-reliant intelligence) and it will play a significant role in a developed India in the coming times," Gupta said.

Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder of Fractal, said that PM Modi’s vision is for India to become a global leader in AI.

"For this, it is essential that we create India-centric AI models and make them available to every citizen in their own language," Velamakanni emphasised.

The meeting took place ahead of the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, which is scheduled to be held in India next month.

The meeting, chaired by PM Modi, included 12 AI startups that have qualified for the 'AI ​​for All: Global Impact Challenge', where they presented their ideas and work. A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that these startups are working in the areas of healthcare, multilingual large language models, materials research, data analytics, engineering simulation, and other fields.

