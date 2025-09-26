PM Modi to unveil BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G network on September 27

New Delhi, Sep 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-run telecom company BSNL’s fully indigenous 4G network on September 27, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

With this milestone, India will join the league of select nations capable of building and manufacturing their own telecom networks and equipment.

Speaking at a pre-launch event, Scindia said, “Tomorrow will be the day when the world will see India not just as a service provider but as a complete 4G stack developer and equipment manufacturer.”

He added that India’s telecom network will be cloud-based, future-ready, and easily upgradeable to 5G.

Scindia announced that BSNL’s 4G stack will be rolled out across nearly 98,000 sites nationwide on September 27, with simultaneous launches in several states.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the network from Jharsuguda in Odisha.

“This is a new era for the telecom sector,” Scindia said. “India now joins the elite group of countries producing telecom equipment, alongside Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China. India becomes the fifth nation in this category.”

The minister further revealed that the Prime Minister will also unveil India’s 100 per cent 4G network under the Digital India Fund, connecting around 29,000 to 30,000 villages through a mission-mode project.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted that India is the world’s largest telecom market, with the number of 5G users projected to surge from the current 300–400 million to 770 million by 2028.

He credited the development of this indigenous 4G stack to the policies of Prime Minister Modi.

Sharing his views with IANS, BSNL’s UP East Chief General Manager Arun Kumar Garg said, “The launch of BSNL 4G is a matter of national pride since the technology behind it is entirely indigenous, developed by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and TCS.”

