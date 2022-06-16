Poco's C40 smartphone makes global debut

The Poco C40 smartphone, which was launched last week in Vietnam, has officially made its global debut with a chipset probably not heard of before.

According to GSM Arena, the front panel is a 6.71" LCD with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner is on the back, mounted on a big black island.

Cameras have been placed within the same big rectangle, with a basic 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The most intriguing feature of this phone is its massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. However, the Xiaomi-owned brand will ship the phone with a 10W charger, so users will need to buy an extra charger to take advantage of it, reported the outlet.

This phone's chipset is not manufactured by Qualcomm, Mediatek, or even Unisoc. It is JR510 by Shanghai-based JLQ and has four 2GHz CPU cores c and four more clocked at 1.5 GHz, while the GPU is Mali-G52. Performance-wise, it's expected to be near the Snapdragon 450 or Helio G35.

There are two memory options of the Poco C40 - 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB, with the internal storage being expandable through microSD cards.

Colour options remain three on the global market - Black, Green, and Yellow, and Poco said in an official press release that "the price varies based on the regional availability," as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor