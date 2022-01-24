Policy support, ease of doing biz key for electronics sector: MAIT President (Interview)

By IANS | Published: January 24, 2022 05:15 PM2022-01-24T17:15:04+5:302022-01-24T17:25:15+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 24 As India doubles down on local electronics manufacturing, what is critically required in the ...

Policy support, ease of doing biz key for electronics sector: MAIT President (Interview) | Policy support, ease of doing biz key for electronics sector: MAIT President (Interview)

Policy support, ease of doing biz key for electronics sector: MAIT President (Interview)

Next

New Delhi, Jan 24 As India doubles down on local electronics manufacturing, what is critically required in the Union Budget 2022-23 is the continued policy support as well as more reforms in ease of doing business, Nitin Kunkolienker, President of the Manufacturers Association For Information Technology

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :New DelhiindiaUnion BudgetManufacturers association for information technology disclaimerNitin kunkolienker