Policy support, ease of doing biz key for electronics sector: MAIT President (Interview)
By IANS | Published: January 24, 2022 05:15 PM2022-01-24T17:15:04+5:302022-01-24T17:25:15+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 24 As India doubles down on local electronics manufacturing, what is critically required in the ...
New Delhi, Jan 24 As India doubles down on local electronics manufacturing, what is critically required in the Union Budget 2022-23 is the continued policy support as well as more reforms in ease of doing business, Nitin Kunkolienker, President of the Manufacturers Association For Information Technology
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app