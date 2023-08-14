POVA 5 Pro smartphone's price announced, costs Rs 15K

New Delhi, Aug 14 Global technology brand TECNO on Monday revealed the price of its new POVA 5 Pro 5G smartphone, pricing it at Rs 14,999.

"POVA 5 Pro 5G is designed for hustlers -- professionals striving to achieve their dreams, designing the future, and the young and upbeat audience," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a premium Arc Interface with a 3D-textured design, supporting RGB light gamut at the back for notifications, calls and music.

Along with this, the device features a 68W Ultra-Fast Charging feature.

The phone is said to have the capability to charge 50 per cent of its battery in just 15 minutes.

"This time, we are focused on providing Indian consumers with the ultimate Pro series that will give a new edge to design and performance, delivering distinctly what our consumers care for most in their smartphones," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India.

"Designed for young millennials and Gen Z consumers, the POVA 5 Pro currently holds the crown for bringing together the most affordable Pro smartphone," Talapatra added.

The POVA 5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB + 8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM.

"The device stands out as a true disruptor, providing power, speed, and improved capabilities that keep up with the pace of digital natives whileproviding an exceptional user experience," the company said.

