PUBG Mobile emerges as top grossing mobile game worldwide for Dec 2021

Beijing, Jan 13 PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the top grossing mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with $244 million in player spending, which represented 36.7 per cent growth from December 2020.

Approximately 68.3 per cent of PUBG Mobile's revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 6.8 per cent from the US and 5.5 per cent from Turkey, reports Sensor Tower.

Genshin Impact from miHoYo was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with $134.3 million in gross revenue. About 28 per cent of Genshin Impact's revenue was from China, followed by 23.4 per cent from the US.

The next top grossing game was Roblox from Roblox Corporation, followed by Coin Master from Moon Active and Honor of Kings from Tencent.

The global mobile games market generated an estimated $7.4 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in December 2021, marking an decrease of close to 2 per cent year-over-year.

The number one market for global revenue in December 2021 was the US, which generated $2.2 billion, or 29.6 per cent of total player spending worldwide.

Japan ranked number two for revenue at 20.3 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at close to 15.7 per cent.

