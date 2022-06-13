Qualcomm acquires Cellwize to boost 5G adoption

San Francisco, June 13 Chip-maker Qualcomm has acquired Cellwize Wireless Technologies, a leader in mobile network automation and management, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will boost Qualcomm's as a leader in 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN) innovation and adoption.

"The addition of Cellwize's best-in-class RAN automation technologies strengthens Qualcomm Technologies' ability to drive the development of the modern 5G network," said Durga Malladi, SVP and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm.

Global mobile operators and private enterprises are deploying 5G networks at an unprecedented pace across industries with the goal of connecting everyone and everything to the cloud.

Cellwize's 5G network deployment, automation, and management software platform capabilities further strengthens Qualcomm' 5G infrastructure solutions to fuel the digital transformation of industries, power the connected intelligent edge, and support the growth of the cloud economy.

"We both are committed to accelerate the mission to modernize Radio Access Networks and enable mobile network operators and enterprises to fully realize and monetize their digital transformation," said Ofir Zemer, former CEO, Cellwize, and now vice president, product management, Qualcomm.

Building on its broad 5G RAN portfolio, Qualcomm is at the heart of advancing the cellular ecosystem and accelerating the innovation cycle to fast track the deployment of modern 5G networks at scale.

