R Madhavan addresses insurance accessibility concerns on Twitter

New Delhi, Oct 31 Renowned actor R. Madhavan recently took to Twitter to voice his concerns regarding the general perception of insurance as a cumbersome and unapproachable product.

In his tweet, Madhavan highlighted that insurance remains a challenging domain for many despite recognising its importance in terms of giving its users peace of mind.

Madhavan's message attracted responses from many consumers who resonated with this sentiment.

User’s agreed with the actor’s sentiments and spoke about how difficult insurance was to understand, especially the terms and conditions that were often written in complicated technical terminology and jargon.

The tweet also got the attention of ACKO, the Indian insur-tech company which is known for leveraging technology to deliver customer-centric and hassle-free insurance experiences at affordable prices.

They responded to Madhavan’s tweet, acknowledging the issue that insurance shouldn’t be ‘rocketry science’ and invited the actor to discuss how ACKO is reshaping the insurance space to make it more approachable and convenient for customers.

“We agree Maddy! Insurance shouldn’t be rocketry science ;) we’d love to talk to you about how ACKO was built to be a welcome change!,” posted ACKO.

Madhavan’s commitment to understanding how the complex world of insurance was also visible in how he responded to ACKO by taking them up on their offer.

ACKO’s response to Madhavan was also met with enthusiasm as many of ACKO’s customers believed that the company was on the right track when it came to simplifying insurance for the common man.

One user mentioned that ACKO was ‘fast and easy to obtain’ while another user told Madhavan that ACKO was one of the best insurance companies in India.

Overall, the need to simplify insurance for the common consumer is clearer than ever and here’s hoping that Maddy manages to deliver another blockbuster!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor