Rajasthan Chief Justice inaugurates e-Facilities Centre
By IANS | Published: July 26, 2024 04:02 PM2024-07-26T16:02:24+5:302024-07-26T16:05:27+5:30
Jaipur, July 26 Rajasthan Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava on Friday inaugurated the e-Facilities Centre in the Jaipur Bench of the High Court in a move to make the Rajasthan High Court completely paperless.
On the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Rajasthan High Court had made e-filing of all the cases to be heard in the Division Bench mandatory from July 1.
The e-filing of civil cases will also become mandatory from August 1.
Registrar CPC Balkrishna Goyal said that the advocates will get the facility of e-filing under one roof in the court premises itself after the start of the e-Facilities Centre.
“Now advocates will be able to do e-filing and e-downloading from this centre at concessional rates,” Goyal said.
--IANS
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor