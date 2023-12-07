Ratan Tata's deepfake promoting investments goes viral!

Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Wednesday issued a "fake" alert for misusing his name on social media to "exaggerate investment" with risk-free and 100 per cent guarantee.In a post on Instagram, Mr Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal that used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments.

In the fake video, Mr Tata addresses Sona Agrawal as his manager. "A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk free with 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now," read the caption of the video post. Tata wrote FAKE on the video and also on the screenshot of the caption of the video.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 24, Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar had met with the representatives of social media platforms and the companies were given seven days to act decisively on deepfakes, and align their terms of use as per the IT rules.According to sources, a follow-up meeting was held on Tuesday with social media platforms to assess the progress made after the November 24 meeting. While some platforms have complied, others that been "slow" in doing so, have been given additional time. The government, in Tuesday's meeting, has made it clear that it will continue with its "zero tolerance approach" on user harm.While many platforms have shown a clear understanding of what is the right thing to do and are adapting quickly, some platforms have shown lethargy, the sources pointed out. A final meeting with platforms to take stock of the issue will take place in seven days.