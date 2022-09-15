Redington joins Google to help SMBs embrace Cloud in India

New Delhi, Sep 15 IT technology company Redington Limited on Thursday announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud India to drive Cloud adoption among the small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country.

As part of the collaboration, Redington will drive the distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Google Cloud with SMBs, education and public sector, mid-market and enterprise segments.

The company will also host distribution and adoption of Google Chrome Enterprise, it said in a statement.

"This collaboration will help us enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs and the public sector, through our vast network of trusted and committed partners", said Ramesh Natarajan, CEO, Redington Limited.

In India, public cloud services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24 per cent to reach $13.5 billion by 2026.

Redington said it will also help fuel the adoption of Google Cloud through the partner network.

"We're proud to work in partnership with Redington and help connect more customers with the technologies and experts they need to digitally transform their business and innovate in the cloud," said Eric Buck, Director, Global Distribution, Google Cloud.

Redington's partner programmes offer end-to-end engagement models to enable systems integrators and independent software vendors, and also aid partners in establishing Google Cloud, Google Workspace and Chrome businesses.

