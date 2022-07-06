Redmi K50i set to launch in India this month

About a few weeks ago it was heard that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi K50i in India. Meanwhile, a report claimed yesterday that the K50i will debut in India on July 20. Incidentally, the report has turned out to be correct as Redmi has confirmed that the K50i is set to launch in India on July 20.

As per GSM Arena, Redmi hasn't divulged any specs of the K50i yet, but the teaser shared by the company reveals the smartphone's design. It has a triple camera setup on the rear, and blue is one of the colour options you will get to choose from.

The Redmi K50i is similar to the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ that was launched in China in May. They are basically the same phones, but with different batteries and charging speeds. The Note 11T Pro has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging, while the Note 11T Pro+ has a 4,400mAh battery with 120W charging.

Rumours claim the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro+, and if that's true, you will get the Dimensity 8100 SoC, 6.6-inch FullHD+ 144Hz LCD, 16MP selfie camera, 64MP primary camera (joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units), stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, reports GSM Arena.

With two weeks to go for the event, more details about the K50i are expected to be heard from Redmi.

( With inputs from ANI )

