Reliance Jio likely to launch 5G services in India on Independence Day

As India is celebrating the `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav` to mark the 75th Independence Day on 15th August, Reliance Jio is planning pan-India 5G rollout. Reliance Jio has acquired 5G spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands during the Department of Telecom (DoT) 5G spectrum auction last week. These frequency bands are responsible for the speed and quality of the 5G network user will receive. Total cost of acquiring the right to use the technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years is Rs 88,078 crore. As per terms of the spectrum auction, the spectrum payments have to be made over 20 equated annual installments, with interest computed at 7.2% per annum.

Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with the company's deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable it to provide 5G everywhere. With 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio is said to be the only operator providing pan-India 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity.Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India`s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-governance," Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said.With `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,` Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his vision of building a new Aatmanirbhar Bharat by the year 2022. The initiative is to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the history of people, culture and achievements. The official journey of `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` commenced on March 12 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end on August 15, a day when pan-India 5G rollout can be announced.

