Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi to declare Bengaluru-Hyderabad as defence & aerospace corridor

Hyderabad, Nov 26 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Bengaluru-Hyderabad as a defence and aerospace corridor.

The Chief Minister said this during the inauguration of the French aerospace major Safran's largest MRO centre for the CFM International LEAP engines in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister stated that declaring Bengaluru-Hyderabad as a defence and aerospace corridor will contribute to Viksit Bharat.

The Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility at the GMR AeroPark (SEZ) near Shamshabad will be operational in 2026.

The Chief Minister congratulated Safran for choosing Hyderabad for a big investment and thanked it for its trust and continued partnership with Telangana.

He stated that this new facility marks an important milestone for Telangana’s growth in the aerospace and defence sector.

Revanth Reddy noted that this is the first-ever Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre for LEAP engines in India. Set up with an investment of ₹1,300 crore, the centre will employ over 1,000 skilled technicians and engineers, while also generating new business opportunities for local MSMEs and precision engineering firms, he said.

He said that the foundation stone was also laid today for Safran’s M88 Military Engine MRO, which will support both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Hyderabad has emerged as a major aerospace and defence hub, home to more than 25 major global companies and over 1,500 MSMEs. He added that Telangana's progressive industrial and MSME policies are ranked among the best in India.

He said that Hyderabad's world-class infrastructure, aerospace parks and SEZs continue to attract mega investments from leading global companies, making the city a top choice for highly complex precision engineering projects.

He noted that Hyderabad is already a preferred destination for companies such as Safran, Boeing, Airbus, Tata, and Bharat Forge for manufacturing and R&D activities, and has become one of India’s leading MRO and aero-engine hubs.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Telangana's aerospace and defence exports doubled last year, reaching ₹30,742 crore in just nine months, surpassing the state’s pharma exports for the first time.

He also mentioned that Telangana has consistently won the Best State Award for Aerospace from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

He underscored that skilling is a key factor in attracting aerospace investments. Telangana has upgraded 100 Industrial Training Institutes into Advanced Technology Centres in partnership with Tata Technologies, ensuring youth are job-ready for advanced manufacturing.

He added that the Young India Skills University is offering specialised training in aircraft maintenance and invited Safran to be a lead partner in aerospace and MRO skilling initiatives.

Reaffirming Telangana's commitment to supporting partners like Safran with world-class infrastructure, the Chief Minister spoke about the upcoming Bharat Future City, being developed across 30,000 acres as a planned, fully green, net-zero global destination - India's answer to New York, Tokyo, Dubai and Singapore.

He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the 'Telangana Rising 2047 – Global Summit' at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9, where the state’s long-term vision will be unveiled. Telangana aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

