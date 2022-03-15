RFP to make small rocket SSLV to be issued after 3/4 successful launches

By IANS | Published: March 15, 2022 09:51 AM2022-03-15T09:51:03+5:302022-03-15T10:05:51+5:30

Chennai, March 15 The Indian Space Research Organisation Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed ...

RFP to make small rocket SSLV to be issued after 3/4 successful launches | RFP to make small rocket SSLV to be issued after 3/4 successful launches

RFP to make small rocket SSLV to be issued after 3/4 successful launches

Next

Chennai, March 15 The Indian Space Research Organisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian Space Research OrganisationGagan dhawanIndian agency