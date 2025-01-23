'Rise of the Half Moon January': Google Doodle Celebrates Lunar Cycle With Card Game

Google Doodle, on the occasions of important world events, rolls out creative Doodle for its users. This time, the search engine giant launched a temporary interactive card game named 'Rise of the Half Moon January' with a Half Moon home page logo to mark the final half-moon of January 2025.

The Google Doodle is celebrating January's closing of Half Moon through an entertaining animated card game about the lunar cycle. This latest addition to Google Doodle's game series promises not only to entertain but also to educate players about the various phases of the moon.

Rise of the Half Moon card game returns for December!



Challenge this month’s Half Moon by clicking on the Doodle → https://t.co/Sx2QdvGRv3pic.twitter.com/wHiHwPAG2K — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 22, 2024

What Is the New Google Doodle About?

The new card game that Google Doole rolled out is very engaging and simple. Players clear different stages of the game of the lunar cycle to score points. With each step, users are challenged on their knowledge of the moon's phases. After successfully moving across the phases and outplaying the moon itself might even reward players with special surprises.

January is the month of the Wolf Moon, so join the pack to sniff out new boards and collect all four new wildcards. Be sure to howl your high score for all to hear!