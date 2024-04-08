Robotic, telehealth, AI innovations to drive India’s healthcare sector: Report

New Delhi, April 8 India’s healthcare sector is likely to witness a transformative shift with the adoption of digital technologies like robotics, telehealth, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a report on Monday.

The report by Deloitte showed that digital and technological innovations, infrastructure boom, and major government and private initiatives and partnerships are likely to drive the health sector in the country.

The report noted a collaborative approach by the government and private sector in shaping the healthcare future of the country.

While the government launched notable initiatives, such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and e-Sanjeevani, as building blocks to develop a digitised health ecosystem, private players have begun using digital technologies like robotics, telehealth, and AI.

It also showed the increasing adoption of 5G by private entities to deliver tech-enabled care. The growth indicates increased access to high-speed connectivity in healthcare.

"India's rapidly expanding digital economy, with over 75 million 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband subscriptions in 2021, projected to reach approximately 460 million by 2030, is driving tech-enabled care. While we've seen significant 5G growth, it's crucial to sustain this, especially in rural areas,” said Joydeep Ghosh, Partner, and Industry Leader for Life Sciences & Healthcare at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

"We're making strides with projects like the 'Anaemia Mukt Mahilayen' and 'Sanjeevani Pariyojana,' using digital solutions to address anaemia and provide virtual support for Covid-19," he added.

However, the report also stressed the need to address challenges like cybersecurity, infrastructure gaps, personnel shortages, and digital disparities.

--IANS

rvt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor