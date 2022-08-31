Royal Caribbean cruise ships 1st to use Musk's Starlink for better internet

San Francisco, Aug 31 Royal Caribbean Group has become the first in the global cruise industry to adopt SpaceX Starlink's high-speed, low-latency Internet services for a better onboard experience for guests and crew.

The broadband internet service from the Elon Musk-run company will be installed on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels for each of the brands.

The Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement that the deployment of the Starlink technology across the fleet will begin immediately.

The installation is slated to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

"This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike. It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls," said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group.

Faster and more reliable internet will also make it easier for guests and crew to remain connected to work, family and friends, no matter where they are in the world.

Musk tweeted on Wednesday: "Kickass Internet connection coming to Royal Caribbean ships soon."

SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales, Jonathan Hofeller said that they could not be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure "travellers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience".

"Our work with SpaceX is another example of how Royal Caribbean Group continues to lead the cruise industry in innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology," Liberty added.

