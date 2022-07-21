Russia-Ukraine conflict also impacted Kudankulam N-power projects: Govt

New Delhi, July 21 The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has also impacted the schedule of the nuclear power projects that are under construction in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu, Parliament was told on Thursday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on the status of various nuclear power projects under construction, Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy Dr. Jitendra Singh said: "In respect of projects being implemented in cooperation with the Russian Federation, the schedule is also impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict."

India's atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

"While the work on the projects is in full swing, delays have been experienced in project execution due to factors like delay in supply of critical equipment by domestic industries, financial crunch/cash flow problems of contractors, shortage of skilled contractor manpower, restrictions during Covid19 pandemic, implementation of recommended design changes following the Fukushima incident etc," Singh said.

The minister also said the physical progress of the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) project at Kalpakkam near Chennai is 97.64 per cent.

However, it is not known when this long pending project will go on stream.

Singh said eleven nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 8.700 MW are under construction/commissioning at various stages.

In addition, the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for 10 reactors with a capacity of 7,000 MW which are under pre-project activities.

