Samsung confirms February Unpacked event for Galaxy S22

Seoul, Jan 21 Samsung on Friday finally confirmed its long-rumoured February Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, its first major hardware launch event of 2022.

The smartphone maker plans to unveil the next generation of Galaxy S during the event.

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we will introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we have ever created," Samsung President TM Roh, head of the company's MX Business, wrote in a blog post.

"The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."

The company has also released a fifteen-second trailer, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones, S series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.

It's been rumoured that Samsung would replace the Ultra version of its Galaxy S lineup with a Note-like device, complete with a slot for the S Pen.

Apart from Galaxy S22 Ultra, next premium flagship S22 series will also include the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

Samsung is also expected to announce a set of tablets the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra at the event.

The Galaxy Tab S7 was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20, so it could be another product line to get a release.

