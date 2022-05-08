Samsung Galaxy Book Go targets students, office goers in hybrid normal

New Delhi, May 8 In a bid to make headways in the highly-competitive laptop market in the country dominated by the likes of HP, Lenovo and Dell, tech giant Samsung has now brought laptops to the country, including the affordable Galaxy Book Go.

With a starting price of Rs 38,990, the Galaxy Book Go comes in silver colour and features a 14-inch display.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and comes with 4GB RAM.

Let us find out how the new Galaxy Book Go performed in our review.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go has an all-plastic build, but it still feels robust, and the silver colour scheme makes it appear more premium than it is with a sleek design.

To accommodate the webcam, the bezels are small on the sides and broader on the top.

There are two USB Type-C ports, one on each side. On the left side, there is also a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. The two 1.5W speakers are placed on the bottom and they support Dolby Atmos.

The 14-inch full HD display on this laptop is large for a laptop at this price point, but it has some flaws. We noticed a little bit colour distortion while looking from different angles at times.

However, while using this laptop for video calls and other office stuff, it went smoothly. It also provided us with rich soundscapes while watching movies and other content.

The laptop is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform that delivers advanced camera and audio technology, artificial intelligence

