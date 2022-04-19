Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to be officially launched in India on April 22

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be launched in India on April 22 as per the official statement from the company. The Galaxy M53 5G, will come with a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, hole punch cut-out, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For photography, it will come with a quad camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth, and another for macros.

The Galaxy M53 5G sold globally is powered by a 6nm 8-core processor (unspecified) paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – this is expandable. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It has a 32MP selfie camera, micro-SD card storage expansion, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. Samsung has also highlighted some camera software features on the Amazon page. These include the ability to set your own customised background over a video call through its Video Call Effects. The camera will also come with an Object Eraser feature that allows users to remove any redundant object in the captured image. There’s also a Photo Remaster option that allows one to revive old and low quality images.

