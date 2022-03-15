Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Bold like Note, beautiful like Galaxy S

New Delhi, March 15 When Samsung premium users in India got to know that there will be no new Galaxy Note series anymore, millions of hearts were broken. The company has endeavoured to give them a brand new device in Galaxy S22 Ultra with S-Pen that is truly Note-worthy.

While the Note series is officially dead, With S Pen, the S22 Ultra embraces the legacy of the Note while opening up new ways to be creative and get things done.

Weighing 229 grams, Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the unrivalled power of the Note series and the iconic S-Pen with the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series to set the new standard for premium smartphones.

Will it satisfy both the Note and S series customers in India? Let's find out with the 12GB+256GB variant in Phantom Black finish.

Broad specifications include a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode, most responsive S Pen ever, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 12, One UI 4.1 and others.

For photo lovers, advanced ‘Nightography' features allow them to snap crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras.

S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor Samsung's largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data and optimising the lighting and detail of your video clips.

S22 Ultra's advanced ‘Super Clear Glass' lens will help you take smoother and clearer night-time videos without flares.

Meanwhile, video Auto Framing ensures your camera always captures exactly who you want, whether that's one person or a group.

The rear camera specifications are: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera; 108 MP Wide Camera; 10MP Telephoto Camera; and another 10MP Telephoto Camera.

There is a 40MP camera at the front.

The zooming capabilities will get you 100x closer to the action.

With S-Pen that offers 70 per cent lower latency that the earlier versions, you can write and draw more naturally on S22 Ultra's expansive screen and explore apps in new ways.

For professionals, Galaxy S22 Ultra offers access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience and let the user enjoy more creative control.

With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, you can take more control over your edits with more of your images' data.

Just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject to get your images looking exactly the way you want.

The device is equipped with the latest 4nm processor, which powers Samsung's most advanced AI and ML processing.

The battery on Ultra is good and the device also supports 45W super-fast charging, so you can record more than 50 minutes of video after a little over 10-minute charge.

The company has promised to support up to four generations of Android OS upgrades for S22 series.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy finishes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

In India, customers buying Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at Rs 2,999.

Alternatively, customers who opt to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+, can avail the cashback of Rs 5,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB model is priced at Rs 1,18,999.

To address the reported app throttling issue, Samsung has started pushing out a new update so you need to quickly update your phone for maximum output.

Conclusion: The best camera, performance and connectivity ever on a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy S22 Ultra reimagines the mobile experience by merging the best Galaxy features of the Note and S series.

Buy it for another true Android Note experience, this time with S-Pen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor