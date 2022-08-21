Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra confirmed to feature 200MP main camera: Report

Seoul, Aug 21 South Korean tech giant Samsung's much-anticipated flagship smartphone Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is most likely scheduled for next year, is reportedly confirmed to feature a 200MP main camera.

According to ET News, Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it will install a 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 recently.

Samsung Electronics announced the details of the development and the approximate production plan and commissioned some companies to develop 200 million pixel camera parts and they initiated developing the necessary parts.

The report mentioned that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are producing 200MP cameras in a ratio of 7 to 3.

The supply chain is expected to expand to other parts suppliers when 200 million pixel cameras are applied to lower-end products.

Recently, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.

