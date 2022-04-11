Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro model rumoured to come with bigger battery

Samsung is expected to introduce two new wearables -- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Classic in 2022.

According to GSM Arena, rumours suggest a newer, top-tier Watch5 Pro will also be introduced in the same series. This Galaxy Watch5 Pro is said to come with a huge 572 mAh battery.

The change in the battery can be related to the fact that a number of Galaxy Watch 4 users had complaints about the battery life of the wearable.

The biggest Galaxy Watch4/Classic models have a 361 mAh cell. So this would be an almost 60 per cent bigger capacity on the upcoming watch, which would probably still give under two-day battery life for the most intensive users. That said, those who don't turn on all the features might actually make it past 48 hours of use with such a setup.

No other details have been outed yet, and it is not 100 per cent confirmed this Pro version will actually be released. It could end up being scrapped as we move closer to the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

( With inputs from ANI )

