Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets Android 12-based One UI 4

By ANI | Published: February 1, 2022 11:33 PM2022-02-01T23:33:12+5:302022-02-01T23:40:03+5:30

Samsung has rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4 update for Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the US.

As per GSM Arena, the update is rolling out for both unlocked and carrier-locked units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The firmware for the former comes with version F707U1UEU2EUL9 and F707USQS2EUL9 for the latter.

Both builds come with the usual Android 12 and One UI 4 goodies and the December 2021 Android security patch, which is a bummer since Samsung started rolling out the February 2022 patch for its smartphones last month.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

