Samsung Galaxy Z Fold special edition may feature S Pen support

Washington [US], September 1 : In a surprising turn of events, Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was previously speculated to be known as the Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, is now expected to include support for the S Pen.

This new development contradicts earlier reports suggesting that the foldable device would not accommodate Samsung's stylus, according to GSM Arena.

According to recent reports, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will indeed support the S Pen, though official announcements for confirmation are awaited, as per GSM Arena.

If the reports prove true, the addition of S Pen support will not come with a dedicated internal slot for the stylus.

Instead, users will be able to utilize the S Pen similarly to how it functions with the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The design constraints of a foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition make it challenging to integrate an internal slot for the S Pen without significantly impacting the device's battery life or physical dimensions.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is set to feature a remarkable 200 MP main camera.

When unfolded, the device will measure a sleek 4.9 mm in thickness, and when folded, it will be 10.6 mm thick.

The internal screen will span 8 inches, while the cover display will be 6.5 inches, offering a spacious and immersive experience, according to GSM Arena.

Samsung may unveil more details about this exciting new addition to its foldable lineup, soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor