Samsung launches green colour option for Galaxy S22 Ultra in India

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has now launched a green colour option for its Indian buyers.

Launched in late February in India with only three colour variants Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy, the whole lineup along with the new colour is currently available on the Samsung website.

There is only one memory configuration users can get in this colour, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which is the same as Phantom White colour.

The price is the same as at launch, INR 110,000. 12/256 GB is the base configuration in India as the 8/128 GB version never arrived in the country.

There are three other Galaxy S22 Ultra colourways, Graphite, Red and Sky Blue, but there's no indication of if and when they might arrive in India. By the way, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ were already available in Green, as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor