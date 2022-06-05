Samsung likely to supply OLED displays for iPads, MacBooks

Seoul, June 5 South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to build a new production line to make larger OLED displays suitable for tablets and notebooks, with the company ultimately aiming to fulfill orders for future Apple products, media reports say.

The Elec previously reported that Apple plans to release its first iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024 and said that Samsung would produce displays for those models in one of its existing lines, MacRumors reported.

Samsung's future production line would be located at a different factory and be capable of creating OLED displays large enough for notebooks, paving the way for a MacBook Pro with an OLED display, which is rumoured to launch in 2025 or later.

Apple has been transitioning its iPad and MacBook lines to mini-LED displays over the last year, and OLED would be the next step after that, the report said.

Unlike mini-LED displays, OLED panels use self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting, which could improve the contrast ratio and contribute to longer battery life on future iPad and MacBook models.

Apple already uses OLED displays for its latest iPhones and all Apple Watch models.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor