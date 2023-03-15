Samsung unveils 2 new Galaxy A series smartphones with 'Nightography' feature

Seoul, March 15 Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its two new smartphones in the Galaxy A series the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G with Nightography and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Both smartphones will be available this month, starting with select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in four colour options Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White.

On the other hand, the A34 5G will be available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome Silver colour options.

"Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics said.

"With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we're ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations," he added.

Both smartphones feature Super AMOLED displays, measuring 6.4-inch on the A54 5G and 6.6-inch on the A34 5G.

According to the tech giant, the new phones produce video with amazing clarity, combatting shakiness and blur with improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS).

With the enhanced editing tools, users can also remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in the Galaxy A series.

The devices give users access to the Security and Privacy Dashboard, which makes it easy for users to see how applications are tracking data and provides them simple ways to stop unwanted data collection.

Moreover, the A54 5G and the A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, providing seamless connectivity between devices.

"With the enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions," the company said.

