Samsung unveils Galaxy M53 5G in India

New Delhi, April 22 In a bid to attract millennial and Gen Z users, Samsung on Friday launched its Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in the country that is said to support hyper-fast 5G and can power console-level games on the cloud.

Galaxy M53 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 25,999 for 8GB+128GB and it will be available in two colours, deep ocean blue and mystique green, from April 29 on online and offline stores.

"Designed to keep up with our consumers who are multi-tasking like never before with their smartphones at the heart of it, Galaxy M53 5G is aUp for It All'," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"It brings a segment-leading 108MP camera with nonna binning technology, segment-best sAMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and segment-only Auto data switching packed in a 7.4mm sleek design to allow our young consumers to easily create, consume and explore," Babbar added.

Galaxy M53 5G comes with flagship-inspired features such as Single Take that delivers up to 10 outputs in one take, Object Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photographs and Photo Remaster to further help you capture stunning pictures and videos.

Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor that delivers optimized speed for unmatched performance and enables smooth multitasking while browsing or using multiple apps.

The smartphone houses a large 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

