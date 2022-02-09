Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 series to redefine premium experience

New Delhi, Feb 9 Setting a new benchmark for premium smartphones, Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its flagship Galaxy S22 series, along with the top-end S22 Ultra device that merges the power of Galaxy Note and the pro-grade camera and performance of the 'S' series with a built-in Stylus (S) Pen, advanced video capabilities and battery life that can last over a day.

The company also introduced Galaxy S22 and S22+ devices with dynamic cameras and advanced intelligent image processing, among other features.

Galaxy S22 Ultra with an immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 5,000mAh battery housing Android 12 and One UI 4.0 will be available from February 25 in select markets in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) and Galaxy S22+ (6.6-inch) will also be available from February 25 in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold finishes in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

"Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience," said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' MX (Mobile eXperience) Business.

For the first time ever, Note users' favourite built-in S Pen is coming to an S series device.

"With 70 per cent lower latency, you can write and draw more naturally on your S22 Ultra's expansive screen, and explore apps in new ways," said the company.

Samsung said that the Advanced Nightography feature is now available on the entire S22 family of devices that will allow users to snap crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras, whether during the day or night.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor Samsung's largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of video clips.

At the rear, it offers a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 108 MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom) and a 10MP telephoto camera (10x optical zoom).

The device sports a 40MP front camera for selfies, offering advanced Super Clear Glass lens and video Auto Framing tools.

"Like Galaxy S22 and S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra offers exclusive access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience and let you enjoy more creative control," said Samsung.

The 100X Space Zoom on the device includes 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology.

S22 Ultra also supports 45W super-fast charging, so you can record more than 50 minutes of video after a 10-minute charge, the company claimed.

Meanwhile, both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, a 10MP tele-lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Both the devices have a 10MP front sensor for selfies.

The new Auto Framing feature can detect and track up to 10 people and automatically adjust the camera's focus.

Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimises vibrations, so you get smooth, sharp footage even when you're on the move.

The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades.

The Galaxy S22 series is secured by Samsung's powerful Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone's main operating system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor