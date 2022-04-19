Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 might not feature built-in S Pen slot

Seems like South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 will skip the built-in S Pen slot this year, after previously being rumoured to have the feature.

According to GSM Arena, new information claims that the Galaxy Z Fold4 won't have an S Pen slot onboard.

This specification was given by a tipster who also said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 "will be a little smaller and thinner" without providing any specifics.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 not featuring an S Pen slot is hardly a surprise since its predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold3, didn't have one either.

However, as per GSM Arena, Samsung is rumoured to bundle an S Pen with the Fold4, which wasn't the case with the Fold3 since the stylus was sold separately.

If that happens, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will be the first Samsung foldable smartphone to ship with a stylus.

